Man accused of throwing dog against walls in fit of rage

Alan Montelongo is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sherrif's Office on Feb. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of killing his family’s dog during a fit of rage last year, according to court records.

Alan Montelongo, 26, was charged with animal cruelty in connection with the Dec. 2, 2018, incident at a home in north Houston.

According to an affidavit, Montelongo’s father called authorities after he was told by his son, who he said has mental issues, that he had killed the family’s 2-month-old golden retriever and placed it in a trash can.

Investigators said they interviewed Montelongo, who said he got mad and took his anger out on the dog, according to the affidavit. He said he threw the dog against his bedroom wall and then threw it against the living room wall. He said that when he noticed blood was coming from the dog’s mouth, he took it to a vacant lot across the street and thought about burying it. He changed his mind and then put the dog in a trash bag and placed it in the garbage can.

According to the affidavit, Montelongo showed no emotion during the interview.

Montelongo is being held in the Harris County Jail on $10,000 bond.

