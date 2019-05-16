Man accused of taking upskirt photos at Houston-area H-E-B

Fulshear police said this man was seen on surveillance video taking at least one photo up a woman's skirt at H-E-B on May 14, 2019.

FULSHEAR, Texas - A man was seen on surveillance video taking a photo up a woman's skirt at a Houston-area grocery store, according to police.

Fulshear police said the man followed a woman into the Cross Creek H-E-B on Tuesday around 8 a.m. He followed the woman around the store for several minutes and then walked up next to her and used his phone to take at least one photo under her dress, police said.

The woman thought something was wrong and notified H-E-B management about the suspicious man, according to police.

The man was seen on surveillance video leaving the store in a white four-door sedan. Watch the surveillance video below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fulshear police at 281-346-8888 or email bvilla@fulsheartexas.gov.

