Man accused of taking photos up woman's skirt at Sharpstown store

HOUSTON - Houston police said a man was caught taking photos up woman's skirt at a store in Sharpstown last week.

Police said Kevin Dwayne Washington was walking around the H-Mart at 9896 Bellaire Blvd. with his phone in a shopping basket.

When the victim bent over, Washington moved his shopping basket in order to take a photo up her skirt, police said.

A witness saw what Washington was doing and notified the store manager, who called police.

Police said Washington admitted to taking the photos.

The victim was unaware that Washington was taking the photos.

Police said Washington is a contractor for local companies and has a previous criminal history, including charges of possession, credit card abuse, forgery, burglary and trespassing.

He was charged with improper photography/visual recording, a felony.

