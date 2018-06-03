Man accused of streaking in several Houston area stores arrested in Oklahoma

HOUSTON - A man responsible for several streaker incidents in north Houston was arrested Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, officials said.

He’s Steven Dale Brazeal, according to a post on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

More Headlines

Brazeal, 56, will face extradition to Houston for the charges.

He was wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department and Oak Ridge Police Department for indecent exposure, authorities say.

Authorities said Brazeal is a lifetime registered sex offender in Oklahoma, and that he has a history of indecent exposure from Oklahoma.

Brazeal was arrested on May 23, 2018, for failure to register as a sex offender by the Tulsa Police Department, but was able to bond out, according to authorities.

Three warrants were issued for Brazeal’s arrest for indecent exposure. The Tulsa Police Department was assisting the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in locating Brazeal.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.