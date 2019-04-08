Man accused of strangling wife, burning her body appears in court

KATY, Texas - The Katy man accused of strangling his wife and disposing of her body in his backyard had a brief appearance in court Monday.

Prosecutors said Jay Hammersley killed his wife, 29-year-old Mara Vestal, during an argument on Feb. 15 inside their home.

Investigators said that after her death Hammersley bought more than 100 pounds of charcoal and cremated his wife's body inside a shed in the backyard.

Jay Hammersley & Maria Vestal (Photo: Facebook)

He then called a friend to ask for help covering up the crime, prosecutors said.

"The defendant then asked this witness to help get rid of the body. The witness said no and told him to call police," Carvana Cloud, assistant Harris County district attorney and chief of the Family Criminal Law Division, said.

According to investigators, Hammersley then tried to cover his tracks by filing a missing person report March 19 for Vestal.

Investigators said Hammersley, 44, confessed to the killing. Hammersley is charged with murder and tampering with a corpse.

VIDEO: DA's office gives update in wake of Jay Hammersley indictment

Vestal's cause of death was ruled as strangulation and blunt force. Her remains have not been found.

"It's very disturbing," Cloud said. "Strangulation is an intensely personal crime... Unfortunately, it is becoming, for homicide cases, the preferred manner and means of homicide."

