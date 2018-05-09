Man accused of stealing more than $28K in dirt bikes jumps bail, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man they said jumped bail on two pending felony charges.

Wallace Thomas and four other men burglarized an Humble motorsports business on Jan. 14, according to police. The group stole five dirt bikes valued at more than $28,000, police said.

Thomas was charged with burglary and posted a $1,500 bond, according to authorities.

On April 23, while out on bond for the burglary case, Houston police said Wallace was arrested when he was found in possession of a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol. Due to a prior conviction of theft, Wallace was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. He was allowed to post a $15,000 bond and was released from jail.

On May 3, Wallace jumped bail on the two pending felonies, police said. His bonds were revoked and he currently has two open felony warrants for his arrest, according to police.

Police said Thomas is a suspect in several burglary cases in the area. Police also said they believe he is living in northwest Houston and is known to carry a weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department at 832-395-1500.

