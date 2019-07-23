Man accused of stealing $2,500 English bulldog identified

HOUSTON - A man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a $2,500 English bulldog after he threatened the owner during a money exchange for the pet has been identified, Houston police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old James Austin Washington after he was charged with robbery-threats

The robbery was reported on May 3 in the 2300 block of South Wayside, where the owner and Washington agreed to meet.

Police said the owner, a woman, agreed to meet Washington after a third party breeder told her that someone was interested in buying her 4-month-old English bulldog. Police said when the woman and Washington met at a public place, he held the dog for a minute before saying, "I'm taking this dog and if you do anything, I'm going to f*** you up."

Police said Washington ran from the scene with the English bulldog without paying for it. A store's surveillance video captured him running from the area.

The dog thief is described as a black man 16 to 18 years old, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet in height and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. The female English bulldog is brindle colored with a brown patch over its right eye.

Anyone with information or Washington's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

