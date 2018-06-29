Man accused of starting fire says he left bound woman inside house, officials say

SPRING, Texas - A man who is accused of setting a house fire Thursday told authorities that he left a bound woman inside the home, according to authorities.

The man is accused of starting the fire at a two-story house at 1026 Romaine Lane, in north Harris County.

When he was taken into custody, the man told authorities that he left a tied up woman inside the home and that there are more incendiary devices as well.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

