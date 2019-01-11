Man sent threatening letters to Carolyn Farb for 20 years, police say

Robin Chiswell is seen in this mugshot released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 11, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was arrested in November after he sent threatening letters to Houston philanthropist Carolyn Farb for nearly 20 years, police announced Friday.

Robin Chiswell is charged with felony stalking in connection with the case.

Houston police said Farb has filed several police reports after receiving angry letters. She became concerned when she realized the author of the letters not only knew where she lived but also appeared to be following her, police said.

Police launched a joint investigation with the United States Postal Service and were able to connect the letters that were sent to Farb to a similar letter that was sent to then-Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin.

Investigators said the expletive-laden letters were usually sent with a return address of the River Oaks and Houston country clubs. Some of them were written on a card that said “F*** you” on the front, investigators said.

Prosecutors said they believe there are several other people who received letters from Chiswell. Anyone who has received similar letters should call the Houston Police Department’s major offenders division at 713-308-3100.

Chiswell is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.

