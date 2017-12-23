Man accused of stabbing his grandmother, another woman, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two women, one of whom police say is his grandmother.

Joe Arechiga is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said he and his grandmother got into a fight over money Thursday at a home on West Travis near Chupaderas Street.

Authorities said Arechiga stabbed his grandmother in her shoulder, neck and chin. The other woman was stabbed in the hand. Both were taken to University Hospital.

Arechiga initially managed to get away but has since been caught.

