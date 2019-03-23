Man accused of stabbing another man to death at southeast Houston motel

HOUSTON - A 23-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing another man Thursday at a southeast Houston motel, police said.

Jasper Ethan Linbrugger was charged with murder after police say he stabbed another man inside the Red Carpet Inn, located on the 6100 block of Gulf Freeway, around 11:25 a.m.

Houston police officers responded to a call and found the victim with several stab wounds.

A witness told police they saw Linbrugger arguing with the man before stabbing him, officials said. Linbrugger fled the scene but was later caught and taken into custody, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

