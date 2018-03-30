Man accused of soliciting sex from 11-year-old girl online

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

HOUSTON - An arrest warrant has been released for a man accused of soliciting sex from an 11-year-old girl online, court records show.

Kevin Brownlow is known to the victim's mother, and allowed the young girl and her mother to live with him for a while in late 2017, records show.

The ordeal began early Dec. 12, when the victim's mother walked into the room where the victim was sleeping and found Brownlow and the girl sitting on the bedroom floor in darkness, the arrest warrant shows.

Investigators said in the documents that a few days later, the victim's mother found her daughter's cell phone and saw sexually explicit messages between Brownlow and the girl on Facebook Messenger, even making a reference to the morning they were seen sitting on the bedroom floor.

The victim was forensically interviewed at the Children's Assessment Center, where she said she knew Brownlow by name and sight, as she and her family were once living together, documents show. Though she did not disclose having sexually explicit conversations with Brownlow, she did tell investigators that he discussed marrying her and having children with her, investigators said in the report.

He faces one felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

