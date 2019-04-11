Teen accused of sexually assaulting 2-year-old girl

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is facing charges after authorities said he sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Mario Guarchaj, 17, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6.

According to court documents, Guarchaj assaulted the child while her mother was distracted.

Guarchaj told the child's mother that she had soiled herself, but the mother determined that was not the case and alerted authorities, according to court documents.

Guarchaj's bond was set at $100,000.

Guarchaj does not have a criminal history, authorities said.

