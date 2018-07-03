Man accused of several gropings, exposures arrested in Copperfield area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 23-year-old man who is accused of groping and exposing himself to numerous women in the Copperfield area has been arrested, according to Harris County authorities.

Jeremy Devon Hollins, 23, is charged with indecency with a child and exposure, investigators said.

On Jan. 20, authorities said Hollins grabbed a 16-year-old girl who was walking her dog along the walking path of Horsepen Creek. Hollins slapped her butt twice and exposed himself before the girl was able to break free and leave the scene, according to authorities.

On Jan. 23, Hollins is accused of groping a woman several times behind the counter of a business in the 7700 block of Cherry Park Drive in the Copperfield area, investigators said.

On June 13, Hollins is accused of entering the same business and harassing employees, authorities said.

The teen who was groped was able to identify Hollins from a photo lineup and he was arrested at his residence in the block of Lake Crystal Drive, authorities said.

Authorities said additional charges are expected.

