Man accused of running sophisticated pot operation across from Needville HS

NEEDVILLE, Texas - A hydroponic marijuana grow operation was discovered Wednesday in Needville, according to authorities.

Michael Ferguson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone and money laundering, authorities said. He was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

Authorities said Ferguson, 41, was operating a sophisticated grow operation at a residence in the 16400 block of Highway 36, across the street from Needville High School.

Officials said the garage of the residence had been converted into an operation capable of growing and harvesting several hundred plants at a time.

FBCSO

“I am proud of the work the Task Force has done to get rid of this operation,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Here’s what really bothers me: This operation was directly across the street from Needville High School and right next to a church. Absolutely disgusting.”

Officials said 102 marijuana plants, four large bags of marijuana, more than $5,000, suspected THC edibles and packaging scales were found at the residence.

