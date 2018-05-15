Man robs Kingwood bank after 'exchanging pleasantries with teller,' FBI says

KINGWOOD, Texas - The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man who they said robbed a Kingwood bank on Tuesday.

Around 9:15 a.m., authorities said a man entered the Woodforest National Bank, which is located inside the Walmart at 2165 North Park Drive.

The man entered the bank, talked to the teller and then handed the teller a note demanding cash and threatening that he had a gun, authorities said.

He left on foot with an unknown amount of money, and no one was hurt, according to officials.

The robber is described by authorities as being black and in his 40s or 50s. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and has a thin build and thinning black hair. He was wearing a distinct striped shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, dark sunglasses with a gray tint and a silver chain necklace.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robber.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

You can also text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app, which can be downloaded from the app store for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

