Man accused of robbing food truck, forcing employees to take off clothes

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a southwest Houston food truck and forcing its employees to take off their clothes.

Police said the man entered the Taqueria Tariacuri food truck at 5705 Fondren Road around 11:20 p.m.

Once inside, the man grabbed one of the employees by the hair and threatened to hurt all three employees, police said.

The man then took money from the cash register and forced the women to take off their clothes, according to police.

Police said the man then touched one of the employees inappropriately and pulled down his pants.

One of the women ran out of the truck while the man was pulling down his pants, according to police.

The man then pulled his pants back up and left the scene, going in an unknown direction, police said.

The man is described by police as being black, about 27 to 32 years old, about 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 to 165 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a black coat, black pants, a blue shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

