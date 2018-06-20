Man accused of robbing 83-year-old man at gas pump

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man who police said attacked and robbed an 83-year-old man at an area gas station on June 6 has been arrested in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unite said multiple Crime Stoppers tips helped Tuesday in the arrest of 36-year-old William Kirchheimer.

Surveillance footage released by local media prompted viewers to call and report his whereabouts.

Investigators said the footage shows Kirchheimer first went into the Exxon Q Mart on West FM 1960 and asked the clerk if anyone had found a wallet. He left the store after being told no, according to investigators.

After a few moments, Kirchheimer approached a man putting gas in his tank and pushed him to the ground, took his wallet, got back in his own car and sped away, authorities said.

Kirchheimer is charged with one count of aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. He is currently being held without bond.

