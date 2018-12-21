LIVE STREAM: Deputies discuss arrest of man accused of raping Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Texas - A man accused of raping a Richmond woman was arrested Friday by SWAT officers.

Fort Bend County deputies said the attack happened Thursday.

Investigators said the man and woman were strangers.

The man was charged with aggravated sexual assault, deputies said.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s identity or other details about the case.

A 3 p.m. news conference has been scheduled. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

FB County Sheriff's Office investigating after serving a warrant for the suspect of an alleged rape case in Richmond @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ClVlGp2gD4 — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) December 21, 2018

