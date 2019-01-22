Man accused of punching, spitting on deputy during arrest in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - A man is accused of punching a deputy several times and spitting on a deputy during his arrest on Sunday in northwest Harris County.

Jose Becerra was charged with assault on a peace officer.

A deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a fight between two men in the 14400 block of Windfern Forest Drive. Deputies found the men fighting and separated them, according to court documents.

When deputies were escorting the men, Becerra punched the deputy several times, according to court documents. Becerra was detained and placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, where he spit at the constable deputy through the metal divider, according to court documents.

Becerra is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.