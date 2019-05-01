Man accused of pretending to be gay to lure a man to his death appears in court

HOUSTON - The man accused of pretending to be gay and using an app to lure another man to his death appeared in court Wednesday.

Davonte Garrison, 22, is accused of shooting 30-year-old Adrienne Ward on April 19 around 2 a.m at the Excelsior on the Park apartments on Ella Boulevard and Greenwell Drive, police said.

A tipster told them a man by the screen name Arzue had been bragging about the killing on social media, saying he “hated homosexuals and that he lured (Ward) to his apartment under the ruse of hooking up,” prosecutors said.

Authorities were later able to identify that man as Garrison. He was arrested and charged with capital murder.

During his appearance, prosecutors said the gun used to kill Ward had been found in Garrison's home and that Garrison admitted to the shooting.

Garrison remained showed no emotion during the proceeding and only muttered a few words to the bailiff.

Prosecutors said because Garrison admitted to the crime and doesn't have a criminal history, his sentence will likely be life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.