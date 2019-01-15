Man accused of posting nude photos of ex-girlfriend on Facebook, Pornhub

Johnathan Stewart is seen in this mugshot taken July 23, 2016.

HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend on both a social media website and a pornography website, according to court records.

Johnathan Stewart, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material.

According to a probable cause document, Stewart’s ex-girlfriend told Houston police that she found a collage of nude pictures of herself on his Facebook page after she broke up with him. She said Stewart also sent her text messages, telling her to send him more naked photos or he would post other pictures of her online, according to the document

A friend of Stewart’s ex said she also found nude photos of the ex-girlfriend on Pornhub, according to the document.

Detectives interviewed Stewart about the incident and said he posted the photos because he was worried that his ex-girlfriend would post naked pictures of him online.

