Man accused of pleasuring himself while watching crossing guard, children

The mugshot of Stacy Mince, who was charged with indecent exposure on Aug. 30, 2018.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A 45-year-old man was caught masturbating while watching children cross a street in Alvin on Aug. 30, according to police.

While investigating a two-vehicle accident in the 3200 block of FM 528 around 8:40 a.m., an officer told the drivers of the vehicles to move into a nearby parking lot.

When the officer entered the parking lot, he approached a truck and found Stacy Lee Mince, of Houston, "masturbating while watching the school crossing guard and students crossing at the intersection of W. Bay Area Blvd and FM 528," according to police.

Mince was charged with indecent exposure and his bond was set at $2,000.

"Mince was in a parking lot where children were walking and riding their bikes to school, during the active school zone period," Friendswood police said.

