Man accused of pharmacy robberies arrested in Conroe, police say

The mugshot of Patrick Glavin on Aug. 21, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is in custody after being accused of more than a dozen robberies in Houston, Harris County and Arkansas.

On Monday, Houston police linked Patrick Glavin to three robberies in Port Arthur, Beaumont and Louisiana.

Police said Glavin targeted pharmacies where he went in and demanded prescription drugs such as hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Conroe police said they caught and arrested Glavin early Tuesday morning following a chase with police who were responding to a robbery in progress at a CVS.

Several items were found in his vehicle that were connected to the robbery, according to authorities.

"He had multiple warrants from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department," Conroe police Sgt. Jeff Smith said.

Investigators said Glavin was released last month after receiving deferred adjudication in Houston.

There is no word on when he's due in court.

