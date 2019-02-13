Man accused of peeing, pooping on AV equipment at school during break-in

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man broke into a Richmond elementary school overnight and vandalized some equipment in a disgusting way.

Austin Elementary school officials said the man broke into the gym and urinated and defecated on some audiovisual equipment.

Officials said the equipment was removed and the area was cleaned before school began Tuesday.

"This overnight incident had no impact on the instructional day and our campus has been operating normally and safely," officials said in a letter that was sent home to parents.

The school also provided surveillance images of the man in an effort to identify him.

Here is the letter that was sent home to parents:

"We wanted to make you aware of an incident that occurred overnight at Austin Elementary. One individual broke in to the gymnasium and vandalized a small area by urinating and defecating on some audiovisual equipment. The damage was discovered before school began and our custodial crew removed the equipment and immediately cleaned and sanitized the gymnasium.

"As always, safety is our top priority at Austin Elementary. If you have any questions about this incident, please feel free to contact me at (832) 223-1000."

