Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, running over 3 others, appears in court

HOUSTON - On Tuesday night, the man accused of running over his ex-girlfriend and three other people appeared before a judge.

Rigoberto A. Caballero Escobar, 35, is charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Escobar, who is originally from El Salvador, is accused of running over Dixa Rios, 38, outside a southeast Houston club.

A family member of Rios said she and Escobar dated for about five years but recently broke up. The family accused Escobar of domestic violence in the past.

Sunday morning around 2 a.m. near JoJo’s Club, police said Rios along with Adan Salgado, 36, Celso Velasquez, 32, and Maneesh Roberts, 46, were walking near the club when Escobar saw them.

Police said Escobar revved the engine to his Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove straight towards Rios. He also hit the three other men she was with. He’s accused of reversing over Rios, made a U-turn and ran over her again before fleeing.

While before a judge, the court noted Escobar was arrested about 40 minutes later for a DWI and admitted to intentionally hitting Rios.

His bond was set at $250,500 for the murder, three aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DWI charges.

