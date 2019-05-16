News

Man accused of killing 15-day-old daughter

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor
HPD

The mug shot of Adrian Lizcano.

HOUSTON - A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his infant daughter in January, Houston police said.

Adrian Lizcano, 21, was arrested Thursday, a day after the charges were filed.

On Jan. 30, police said Lizcano brought his 15-day-old daughter to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital at 1635 North Loop West about 4:20 a.m.

The baby was dead and hospital staff members said the infant had "several injuries, including bleeding to the brain and skull fractures."

Staff members determined that the injuries were not accidental.

