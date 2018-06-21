Man accused of kicking in ex's door, shooting new boyfriend, HPD says

HOUSTON - A man is being sought after police said he kicked in his ex-girlfriend's apartment door late Wednesday night in the 3000 block of Golfcrest Boulevard and shot her new boyfriend.

Houston police said Marco Antonio, 22, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition after he was shot in the arm around 11:50 p.m.

The shooter left the scene and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

