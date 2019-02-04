Man accused of inappropriately touching 16-year-old girl during massage

An exterior view of Happy Feet on Bellaire Boulevard.

HOUSTON - A massage parlor employee is accused of touching a teenage girl inappropriately during a massage session in 2017.

Bing Wang, 47, is charged with indecency with a child. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Authorities said Wang touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately during a massage at Happy Feet on March 13, 2017.

During the massage, authorities said Wang put his hands under the girl's shirt and bra. He also massaged her between her legs on top of her jeans, close to her private parts.

The girl said that while Wang was touching her, she froze from shock and didn't know what to do, according to court documents.

After the massage, the girl called her mother crying, according to court records.

The girl's mother called police, and when they arrived, Wang waited for them outside, court records said.

Wang acted like he didn't know what was going on, according to court documents, and he denied touching the girl.

Nearly a year later, Wang failed to show up for an interview on Feb. 20, 2018, court documents said.

