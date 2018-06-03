Man accused of impersonating Houston firefighter arrested

HOUSTON - A Houston man was arrested and charged with impersonating a firefighter.

Shane Horsead is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday. He was arrested Thursday on impersonation charges.

According to court documents filed in Harris County, the Assistant District Attorney’s Office said Horstead lied to a city employee when he pretended to be a Houston firefighter to access a police report.

The documents also state Horstead flashed an I.D. card to the city employee to support his lie.

It is unclear what police report Horstead was after and how police were able to verify that he was an impersonator.

This is Horstead’s second alleged criminal offense.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.