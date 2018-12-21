Man accused of impersonating federal agents at Magnolia gun range

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TExas - Mitchell Shoemaker is facing serious charges after authorities said he was impersonating a federal official at a Magnolia gun range earlier this month.

On Dec. 10, Showmaker identified himself as a Diplomatic Security Service special agent to Magnolia Police Department officers at Arnold's Range, a privately owned outdoor gun range for law enforcement personnel only, according to court documents.

Shoemaker gained access to the range by claiming to be a federal law enforcement official and wearing "law enforcement attire labeled 'Police' and a golden metal belt badge with the letters 'U.S.,'" according to court documents.

Shoemaker told the officers that he routinely trained Houston Police Department officers and was willing to train the officers in Magnolia as well.

One of the Magnolia PD officers tipped federal authorities off about Shoemaker.

On Dec. 13, authorities were notified that Shoemaker does not work for the federal government.

At the range on Dec. 18, Shoemaker presented himself as a DSS special agent to Magnolia police and actual DSS special agents.

He was wearing a tactical vest and a CIA badge and had multiple weapons in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Shoemaker was arrested at the range by Magnolia police, according to court documents. While he was being arrested, he told officials that he actually worked for the Central Intelligence Agency.

Again, federal officials checked records that show he was not employed by the CIA, according to court documents.

Shoemaker's girlfriend was interviewed and told authorities that he had "multiple" law enforcement badges and he would wear them outside of their home in Cypress.

Shoemaker is currently on deferred adjudication in Harris County for a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. He is not authorized to transport or possess any firearms or ammunition.

Shoemaker is charged with impersonating an officer or employee of the United States and possession of a firearm by a person under indictment.

