Man accused of holding wife against will at house in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A man was arrested after SWAT responded to reports of reports of a woman being held against her will.

Authorities said a concerned mother called deputies after her daughter was allegedly assaulted by her son-in-law at a house in The Woodlands off Pine Needle Place and Peace Branch Drive.

Deputies first arrived at the home around 10 a.m. after the woman called and reported that her daughter told her that her husband assaulted her last night.

Investigators said they were concerned because the suspect -- 42-year-old Luke David Bridges -- allegedly had made threats against her, her family, and law enforcement if they were called.

SWAT was brought in and Bridges was arrested without incident.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and hauled away a lot of evidence, including cash and a weapon.

They also towed away a customized motorcycle.

Witnesses describe it as a chaotic scene.

"All of a sudden a bunch of cop cars came up, including a huge armored SWAT car and five or six guys just jumped out of the car and rushed the house," a witness who did not want to be identified said. "And then right over here by this fence they proceeded to tackle one of the guys that lived in the house. He was fighting them for sure."

Bridges is charged with aggravated assault against a family member and also a weapons charge.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.