Video: Man accused of hitting off-duty deputy with vehicle after shoplifting at Walgreen's

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a man accused of striking an off-duty Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy with his vehicle after shoplifting at a Walgreen's on Sunday.

An off-duty deputy was in the Walgreen's parking lot in the 7400 block of East FM 1960 when he saw a man running out of the pharmacy with stolen items, officials said.

When the deputy got out his vehicle, in full uniform, he told the man to stop, but the man refused and ran to a green 2000s-model Ford Mustang, officials said. The man then drove the vehicle in reverse, struck the deputy and was last seen driving on West Lake Houston Parkway, officials said.

It is unknown if the deputy suffered serious injuries

Deputies released surveillance photos of the man and are asking for the public's help in finding him. Anyone with information is asked to call the constable's office at 281-376-3472.

