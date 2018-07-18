Man accused of hitting deputy with vehicle while fleeing burglary

Claude Wilson is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on July 18, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Wednesday after he hit a deputy with a vehicle while fleeing the scene of a burglary in north Harris County and leading authorities on a chase, officials said.

Claude Wilson was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, burglary of a habitation and evading, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Investigators said Wilson was leaving a burglary at a house off Imperial Valley Drive. A deputy blocked the driveway and ordered Wilson to stop, investigators said. Wilson drove toward the deputy and hit him, knocking him back a few feet, investigators said. Wilson drove toward the deputy a second time, but the deputy was able to dive out of the way, investigators said.

Officials said the deputy put out a description of Wilson's vehicle over the police radio. That vehicle was later spotted by other deputies and Wilson sped away when they tried to stop it, officials said.

The chase ended at Imperial Valley Drive and FM 1960, where Wilson's vehicle slammed into another car, authorities said. After the crash, Wilson tried to run away, but deputies caught up to him and took him into custody, authorities said.

Wilson was booked into the Harris County jail after being evaluated at a hospital, authorities said.

The deputy was also evaluated, but his condition was not immediately released.

