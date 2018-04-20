Man accused of hiring hitman to kill 4 people after being rejected

HA - A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill four people is being held in the Harris County Jail.

VIDEO: Rajesh Bakshi makes court appearance on April 19, 2018

Rajesh Bakshi, 54, of Pearland, is accused of hiring a professional killer, who was actually an undercover Houston police officer, to kill a woman, her parents and her boyfriend.

Bakshi is charged with four counts of solicitation of murder.

He was arrested Tuesday.

“This operation saved lives in a very sensitive situation,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Imagine how bad this could have been had it not been uncovered before it got to a real hitman.”

Officials said Bakshi previously dated the targeted woman. He harassed her for months and was violent in the past, according to court records.

Bakshi hired the hitman after the woman rejected him, officials said.

Bakshi made a $1,500 down payment and provided photos of each person he wanted killed, according to investigators. He also requested that cocaine be sprinkled near the bodies, court records said.

He had nearly $13,000 in cash when he was arrested, officials said.

Bakshi is being held on a $600,000 bond and is due in court Monday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.