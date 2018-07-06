Man accused of having sex with 11-year-old girl to appear in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child after investigators said he had sex with an 11-year-old girl is expected back in court Friday.

The investigation began when Jose Daniel Hernandez tried twice on May 21 to check the girl out of school, according to court documents.

On the same day, the girl first told her parents and then the principal at her school that she and her neighbor, Hernandez, had been dating and had sex multiple times at his home, court documents say. She then showed the principal several text messages between her and Hernandez.

The girl told investigators that Hernandez knew how old she was and that they had been dating for about four months, according to court records.

Hernandez told investigators that he was in a "dating relationship" with the girl and he was aware of her age, court records said.

The girl said her first sexual encounter with Hernandez was on Valentine's Day when she sneaked out of her house to meet him. She told investigators that she asked Hernandez to stop, but "he kept going," according to court documents.

The girl reported to a Child Protective Service investigator that the last time she and Hernandez had sex was on a Friday in April, court documents said.

Hernandez admitted to investigators that he had sex with the girl one time, according to court records.

He is out of jail on $30,000 bond.

As conditions of his bond, Hernandez is to have no contact with the victim or be within 200 feet of her home, school, or anywhere the girl might frequent.

In court, Hernandez told the judge that he wants to move to Ohio, where he can make more money.

