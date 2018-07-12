News

Man accused of gunning down wife outside Houston assisted living facility

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

HOUSTON - A man turned himself in to police Thursday after he gunned down his wife as she arrived for work at a southwest Houston assisted living facility, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 7:10 a.m. at The Medallion Jewish Assisted Living Residence at 6262 N. Braeswood Blvd.

Houston police Capt. Belinda Null said the man arrived at the facility before his wife, who works for a resident, and confronted her as she was walking into the building.

"I can't speak to what his intent was," Null said. "He did bring a weapon ... She had recently left him which is always, like I said, a very vulnerable time for domestic violence victims."

Null said witnesses described hearing several gunshots before the woman was found wounded outside.

The husband turned himself in a couple of hours later at the northeast police station and is being questioned by investigators, Null said. She said investigators have also seized his vehicle.

While Null said a weapon has yet to be recovered, she said investigators have preliminary information indicating a shotgun was used.

Null said she could not yet provide any information about the man or the victim.

