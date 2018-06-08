Man accused of grabbing, exposing himself to jogger in Tomball neighborhood

TOMBALL, Texas - Officials searching for a man accused of grabbing and exposing himself to a jogger Thursday in a Tomball neighborhood.

The incident was reported at Village Creek subdivision in the 12500 block of Willow Breeze Drive.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies said the man approached a woman who was jogging in the area and asked if she had seen his dog. Deputies said he asked her to look at his cellphone to view a picture of his dog, but it was a picture of his genitals.

Deputies said the woman was upset and the man grabbed and squeezed her backside before he left the scene.

The woman was able to capture a photo of the suspect as he was walking off.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is asked to call Constable Mark Hermann Office at 281-376-3472.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.