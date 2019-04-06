Man accused of following student into women's bathroom, recording from under stall

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is facing charges after authorities said he followed and recorded a student in the bathroom at Lone Star College's University Park campus.

On Wednesday around 10 p.m., police said a female student told them a man followed her into the women's bathroom on the third floor and used his phone to record her from under the stall.

When the man left the stall, the student recognized him as someone who had been following her from class since the spring semester began, police said.

Lone Star College police identified and arrested 20-year-old Cam Tuan Ly and charged him with burglary of a building with intent to commit a felony and invasive video recording.

