Man accused of flashing mother, 2 children in front of Humble ISD school

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 31-year-old man flashed a mother and her two children Thursday in Atascocita, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived in the 6900 block of Lonesome Woods Drive, a woman told them that while she and her two children were walking on a public sidewalk, John Hunt approached them, removed his shirt, pulled down his pants and openly exposed himself to them, according to authorities.

Officials said Hunt flashed the family in front of a local elementary school, which was about to release for the day. The children were kept inside until Hunt was located, authorities said.

“John Hunt was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with indecency with a child. His bond and court information have not been set at this time,” Constable Mark Herman said.

