Man accused of flashing girl who was walking to apartment from school bus in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a child earlier this month.

Police said the man exposed himself to a girl as she was walking to her apartment after getting off a school bus on Sept. 4.

The man is described by police as being about 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. Police said he may have a tattoo on his right arm.

The man was last seen walking south through the apartment complex at 1000 Curtis Ave. toward Houston Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Ibarra at 713-986-3583.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.