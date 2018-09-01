Man accused of exposing self while following teen after school

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 49-year-old man is accused of exposing himself while following a high school student home from school on Friday.

A 15-year-old girl told authorities she was walking home from Eisenhower High School around 2:30 p.m. when she noticed she was being followed by a man driving a white truck near the intersection of West Gulfbank Road and Streamside Drive.

After the truck continued to follow her with its hazard lights on for about two minutes, the teen told authorities she started to run and believed the man was attempting to kidnap her.

The girl was able to flag down a school bus driver who let her get on the bus and drove her home, authorities said.

Authorities said the bus driver witnessed the man in the truck touching himself in an inappropriate manner.

When the girl got home, she told her father what happened. Her father returned to the area where the teen was being followed in an attempt to find the driver of the truck. Her father alerted a deputy in the area who was able to locate the bus and driver who took his daughter home.

Surveillance video recorded from the school bus recorded part of the incident.

The deputy was able to see the license plate of the truck from the surveillance video and used it to get Jose Huerta's address.

Huerta was arrested Friday.

Authorities are asking anyone else in the area who has experienced a similar incident to contact Precinct One Cpl. Jose Lopez at 713-755-7628.

