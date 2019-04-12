Man accused of exposing himself to woman, attempting to break into her Atascocita home

HUMBLE, Texas - A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman and then attempting to break into her home in Atascocita, according to Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Mark Vargas is charged with indecent exposure.

Deputies said that on Tuesday Vargas exposed himself and he engaged in lewd conduct toward the woman. The next day, Vargas attempted to enter the woman's residence while she was not home, but was detained by arriving deputies, officials said.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Vargas' bond was set at $100.

