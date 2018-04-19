Man accused of exposing himself to neighbor in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman in his apartment complex, according to court documents.

The case, which was filed Feb. 22 and for which the warrant was issued, a woman told investigators that after she came home from work on Nov. 21, she spotted Tyrone Durante Morgan, 48, near the apartment pool and ran to her apartment. She told investigators that she ran to her apartment to avoid a confrontation with Morgan, who she said she's had issues with in the past.

Once inside, the victim looked out of her living room window and saw Morgan by the pool, facing her window with his genitals exposed, according to documents. The victim then told investigators she witnessed Morgan masturbating.

In a previous case, Morgan was accused of confronting a security guard at the guard's booth on Nov. 28, exposing himself and masturbating at the victim.

Morgan has been charged with indecent exposure.

