Man accused of exposing himself at NW Houston community pool

HOUSTON - A 59-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he exposed himself to children at a northwest Houston community pool on Aug. 13.

Martin Hood is accused of exposing himself at the Bear Creek Fairway community pool in the 4700 block of Hidden Springs.

A lifeguard saw Hood in the act and ordered the children who were playing in the pool to get out of the water, according to authorities.

Hood then left the scene, authorities said.

Precinct 5 deputies were able to identify Hood and he was booked into the Harris County Jail on Sept. 5.

