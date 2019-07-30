Man accused of DWI with children in vehicle, woman accused of kicking officer in face

HOUSTON - Two people were arrested and face charges after Houston police said their vehicle almost struck a police car while going the wrong way on Allen Parkway last weekend.

What happened

On Sunday around 1:25 a.m., police said Miguel Angel Monjaras Guirola was intoxicated and was driving a vehicle with Annabella Moreno Camacho and two children passengers.

Police said he was driving the wrong way on Allen Parkway near Waugh Drive. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, Guirola stopped the vehicle on the westbound on-ramp, according to authorities.

Police said Camacho was charged with assaulting a peace officer and may be charged with endangering a child.

She is accused of kicking an officer in the face while they were trying to put her in a patrol car.

What's next

Guirola posted a $1,500 bond and Camacho posted a $10,000 bond.

They both appeared in court on Tuesday.

