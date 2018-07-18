Man accused of driving while intoxicated while leading deputies on chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 20-year-old man led authorities on a chase before being arrested and charged with evading and driving while intoxicated, according to officials.

Authorities said Daniel Hernandez-Campuzano failed a sobriety test after leading deputies on a chase.

“Daniel Hernandez-Campuzano was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with evading and driving while intoxicated. His bond was set at a total of $3,000 out of the 248th District Court and County Court 006,” Constable Mark Herman said.

On Monday, officials said deputies were patrolling the 3300 block of the North Sam Houston Toll Road when they saw a vehicle almost strike another motorist.

When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the driver tried to leave the scene at a high rate of speed, officials said. As he was attempting to leave, authorities said the driver struck a concrete barrier several times before coming to a stop in the 9000 block of the West Sam Houston Toll Road.

Hernandez-Campuzano was identified as the driver and authorities said he showed several signs of intoxication.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.