Man accused of driving while intoxicated in deadly crash on Sam Houston Parkway

HOUSTON - A man is accused of driving while intoxicated in a fatal crash Friday night on Sam Houston Parkway, police said.

Christian Liddell-Campbell, 22, was charged with a DWI after another 22-year-old male driver was killed, Houston police said.

The crash was reported at 9:25 p.m. at 62000 South Sam Houston Parkway.

Investigators said Libbell-Campbell was driving a tan Chrysler Town & County minivan southbound on West Fuqua Street when he entered the intersection at the same time as a white Toyota Camry. Investigators said the vehicles collided and the driver of the Toyota was killed.

Police said it was unclear which driver had the right of way.

Libbell-Campbell showed signs of intoxication and was detained.

