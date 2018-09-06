Man accused of carjacking woman at gunpoint, leading police on chase

A man is handcuffed in Houston on Sept. 6, 2018, after police said he carjacked a woman at an apartment complex and then led officers on a chase.

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Thursday after he stole a car and led officers on a chase ending at some railroad tracks on Houston's south side, according to police.

Houston police said the man carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Reed Road near State Highway 288 just after 1 a.m. He took the car with her purse and cellphone inside, police said.

The woman's husband called 911 and, using a phone-tracking app, officers found the car and tried to stop the driver, police said. Once officers spotted the vehicle, they said the man refused to pull over and then led officers on a chase, police said.

“The service road makes a sharp (turn) under the freeway," said Lt. Larry Crowson, of the Houston Police Department. "Apparently, the suspect and the officer were both unaware that it made a sharp left, went through a barricade, down into some mud and up on the railroad tracks."

The officer, who was driving right behind the stolen car, crashed into the back of the vehicle, police said.

KPRC A Houston police cruiser is damaged after crashing into a vehicle that police said was involved in a chase Sept. 6, 2018.

Police said officers arrested the man after he tried to run from the scene.

Investigators said they found a fake gun in the car, and believe it was used during the robbery.

No officers were injured.

The man will be charged with robbery and felony evading arrest, police said.

