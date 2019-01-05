Man accused of burglarizing 14 nail salons in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON - In the past two months, someone has burglarized 14 nail salons in Sugar Land and Missouri City, according to Sugar Land Police.

Officers said the man believed to be behind the crime spree started five salons in Sugar Land and nine in Missouri City.

Doug Adolph, a spokesman for Sugar Land police, said the crimes happened in the middle of the night.

“Circumstances were exactly the same for every single burglary. Someone threw an object at a front glass door, they went straight for the register for money,” said Adolph.

“Oh my gosh, there was glass everywhere, out here and all over in my salon,” said Tiffany Le, who owns Herbal Essentials Spa located at 3378 on Hwy 6.

She said the suspect broke the front door, went straight to the register and stole about $300.

Le said he may have taken their money, but their security cameras captured the crime.

Police said the man was talking on the phone through a battery pack at the glass door.

The picture shows a man described as black, between 20 to 30 years old wearing a heavy blue or green jacket, a black sweater with a hood, black pants with a white stripe at the knees and white tennis shoes.

The camera also captured an image of a vehicle in the parking lot around midnight. Police said it’s a black four-door passenger car with silver rims, possibly a Lexus.

They also believe there may be a second person involved.

“Hopefully they catch him soon and stop him,” Le said.

Sugar Land Police said between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Similar crimes happened at the following places. At some locations, nothing was taken.

• Simply Devine Nail Salon, 16562 Southwest Freeway, sometime between Dec. 21-22. About $300 was taken according to police.

• Newlooks Salon, 3312 Highway 6

• Venetian Nail Spa, 13513 University Blvd.

• Glam Nail Spa, 5726 New Territory Blvd., were all burglarized sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

